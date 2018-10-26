FBI arrests male suspect over spree of parcel bombs

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Federal authorities arrested a man in Florida on Friday (Oct 26) in connection with at least a dozen parcel bombs sent to high-profile critics of US President Donald Trump, officials said, days ahead of congressional elections.

The man was taken into custody in the Miami area, a US law enforcement official said.

An official told Reuters he was the principal and possibly sole suspect in the case.

Local television news stations showed investigators covering a white van with a blue tarp at an AutoZone parking lot in Plantation, near Fort Lauderdale.

The van's windows were filled with decals and stickers. Citing an unnamed source, cable network MSNBC said the suspect was a man in his 50s. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

A witness told Reuters he heard a loud blast at the time of the arrest.

The US Justice Department was due to hold a news conference at 2.30pm EDT (2.30am on Saturday, Singapore time), a spokeswoman said.

No one had claimed responsibility for parcel bombs, which were denounced by authorities as terrorism, and came less than two weeks ahead of US congressional elections that could alter the balance of power in Washington.

Police found two of the suspicious packages on Friday addressed to US Senator Cory Booker and James Clapper, the former US director of national intelligence, officials said.

The 11th package was addressed to Booker, a Democratic senator from New Jersey, and was discovered at a mail sorting facility in Florida, the FBI said. A 12th package was addressed to Clapper at cable network CNN and was intercepted at a New York City post office, a federal law enforcement official said.

A federal law enforcement official said earlier on Friday that the focus had intensified on Florida as a key location for the investigation and possible point of origin of the packages.

Police closed roads around the AutoZone parking lot, and helicopters flew overhead.

A man named Dre, a manager at a used car dealership next door to the AutoZone, said he heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion shortly after 11 a.m.

"I heard like a bomb," Dre, who declined to give his full name, said in a telephone interview. "I opened the door and saw the FBI there." Dre said they were told by FBI agents to stay inside as the area was on lockdown.

All the people targeted by the suspicious packages have often been maligned by right-wing critics. They included Democratic Party donor George Soros, former President Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said that at least five of the packages bore a return address from the Florida office of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee.