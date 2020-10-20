While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 20

Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win

US President Donald Trump blasted coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci as a"disaster" on Monday (Oct 19) in a conference call with campaign workers and sought to reassure them he still has a pathway to win on Election Day despite slipping poll numbers.

Speaking from his signature hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, before leave for two rallies in Arizona, Trump took his frustration out on Fauci midway through a call intended to buck up his national team of campaign workers.

Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States and weakened the president's bid for re-election on Nov 3.

READ MORE HERE

French first lady Brigitte Macron to self-isolate after contact with Covid-19 patient: Source

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, Macron's office said on Monday (Oct 19).

"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct 15 with a person who has been tested positive for Covid-19 this Monday, Oct 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.

"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."

READ MORE HERE

Europe, North America should learn from Asia on Covid-19: WHO expert

Europe and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-Covid measures and quarantining anyone who comes into contact with infected people, a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert said on Monday (Oct 19).

The WHO's Europe region, which includes Russia, has recorded up to 8,500 deaths in the past week - and half the countries have seen a 50 per cent rise in cases, Mike Ryan, the body's top emergency expert, told a news conference.

Over recent months, authorities in Australia, China, Japan and South Korea had reduced the spread by detecting cases, isolating them and quarantining contacts, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says he will test for Covid-19 before next presidential debate

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Oct 19) he would test for the coronavirus before the next presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this week.

"Sure I would have no problem with that," Trump told reporters when he was asked whether he would be tested before Thursday's debate in Nashville.

Trump announced on Oct 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and has declined to say when he last tested negative before the previous debate held on Sept 29.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man United without Cavani and Maguire for Champions League trip to PSG

Edinson Cavani's hopes of making his Manchester United debut against former club Paris St Germain in the Champions League were dashed after the Uruguayan striker was left out of the travelling squad on Monday (Oct 19).

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Cavani as well as captain Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard have missed the trip to the French capital for Tuesday's opening group stage match.

Solskjaer confirmed Cavani still needs to work on his fitness levels, while Maguire has sustained a minor knock.

READ MORE HERE