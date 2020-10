PHOENIX (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Oct 19) he would test for the coronavirus before the next presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this week.

"Sure I would have no problem with that," Trump told reporters when he was asked whether he would be tested before Thursday's debate in Nashville.

Trump announced on Oct 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and has declined to say when he last tested negative before the previous debate held on Sept 29.