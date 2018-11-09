While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 9

US Democrats seek emergency hearings on Trump's ouster of Jeff Sessions

Congressional Democrats on Thursday demanded emergency hearings in the US House of Representatives to investigate President Donald Trump's ouster of Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, calling the move an effort to undermine a federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Trump forced the resignation of Sessions on Wednesday, a day after elections in which his fellow Republicans lost control of the House but increased their majority in the Senate.

In a letter saying the move placed the country "in the throes of a constitutional crisis," House Judiciary Committee Democrats demanded action from the panel's Republican Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and called for bipartisan legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from any effort to stymie the probe.

Mueller is investigating Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election and any collusion by Trump's campaign.

California shooting suspect was a decorated Marine veteran

The man suspected of killing 12 people in a bar in a Los Angeles suburb was a decorated Marine Corp machine gunner deployed in Afghanistan who had several prior brushes with law enforcement, police and Marine officials said on Thursday.

Ian David Long, who also died in the attack late on Thursday, was 28 years old and lived in Newbury Park, a prosperous suburb of Californian bungalows and tidy front lawns, about 6.4km from the Borderline Bar & Grill where the shooting took place.

Long joined the Marines in 2008 and rose to the rank of corporal before leaving active service in 2013, Joseph Butterfield, a Marine spokesman, wrote in an email.

US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg breaks ribs in fall

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a prominent liberal who at 85 is the oldest US Supreme Court justice, was hospitalised on Thursday after falling in her office at the court the night before, fracturing three ribs, a court spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg initially went home after the fall, but experienced discomfort overnight and went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Tests showed she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment, Arberg added. The court is not scheduled to hear its next arguments in cases until Nov 26.

Football: Arsenal's Welbeck given oxygen after serious ankle injury

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen in his side's Europa League game against Sporting on Thursday (Nov 8) after landing awkwardly from an attempted header, hours after being named in the England squad.

Welbeck jumped for a header in front of goal at the Emirates Stadium and rolled over in pain as soon as he landed, before medical staff came on to treat him.

He was given oxygen and carried off the pitch minutes later to a standing ovation from the home fans.

French court finds US artist Jeff Koons guilty of plagarism

A French court on Thursday ruled that celebrity US artist Jeff Koons copied an idea from an advertisement used by a French clothing chain, fining him along with the museum which exhibited the contested work.

Franck Davidovici, a French advertising executive, had sued Koons for plagarism over Koons' "Fait d'Hiver" from 1988, which shows a pig standing over a woman lying on her back, her arms sprawled behind her head.

It bore a striking resemblance to a campaign created by Davidovici for the Naf Naf chain in the mid-1980s, down to the woman's facial expression and hairstyle and the cask hanging from the pig's neck.

