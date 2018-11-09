Football: Arsenal's Welbeck given oxygen after serious ankle injury

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen in his side's Europa League game against Sporting on Thursday (Nov 8) after landing awkwardly from an attempted header, hours after being named in the England squad.

Welbeck jumped for a header in front of goal at the Emirates Stadium and rolled over in pain as soon as he landed, before medical staff came on to treat him.

He was given oxygen and carried off the pitch minutes later to a standing ovation from the home fans.

England manager Gareth Southgate included Welbeck in his squad earlier in the day for an upcoming friendly against the United States and a Nations League tie against Croatia days later.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil took to Twitter soon after the incident to wish his team mate well, saying: "Oh no ... get well soon Danny".

There was no immediate comment from the club on the seriousness of the injury to Welbeck, whose contract with the north London side ends at the end of the 2018-19 season.