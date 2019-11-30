While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30

UK police confirm two deaths in London Bridge terror attack; suspect shot dead

Two members of the public were killed and three injured in Friday’s stabbing rampage by a lone knifeman near London Bridge, police confirmed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you that as well as the suspect, who was shot dead by police, two of those injured in this attack ... have tragically lost their lives,” London police chief Cressida Dick told reporters.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who had stabbed several people near London Bridge before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters that the attack is being treated as a terrorist incident. "We retain an open mind as to any motive," he said. "It would be inappropriate to speculate further at this time."

Praise for Londoners who tackled knife attacker on London Bridge

Ordinary Londoners who showed “breathtaking heroism” in disarming a knife-wielding attacker were praised by politicians and members of the public alike after they intervened to stop an attack which injured several people at London Bridge on Friday.

“I ... want pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“For me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country.”

Dutch police says three wounded in stabbing in The Hague

Three people were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague on Friday, Dutch police said.

National broadcaster NOS said the attack could not immediately be attributed to terrorism.

Police launched a manhunt after the attack, which took place on a busy shopping street near the city’s historic centre. The area was cordoned off and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

US citizen living in Singapore charged with helping North Korea evade sanctions

A US digital currency specialist living in Singapore has been arrested and criminally charged with helping North Korea use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade American sanctions, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Virgil Griffith, 36, travelled to North Korea via China in April to attend the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference, despite being denied permission by the US Department of State to go.

Griffith, who has a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology, gave a presentation on topics pre-approved by North Korean officials, provided valuable technical information, and engaged in talks about using cryptocurrency technology to circumvent sanctions and launder money, prosecutors said.

Football: Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ankle injury

Jurgen Klopp is confident that Liverpool can cope without influential midfielder Fabinho after ankle ligament damage ruled out the Brazil international until the New Year.

The 26-year-old, who has this season established himself as a first-choice pick for the Premier League leaders, was substituted after just 18 minutes of the 1-1 draw against Champions League opponents Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool announced on Friday that Fabinho would play no part in their run of 10 games between now and the end of December.

