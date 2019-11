AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Dutch police said on Friday (Nov 29) several people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.

Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene.

In a separate message, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl and wearing a gray tracksuit.