London Bridge incident: British police shoot man after stabbing; police treating incident as 'terror-related' as precaution

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.
London Bridge is seen in the aftermath of a reported shooting in London on Nov 29, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.
People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019.
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019.
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019.
Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019
Witnesses told British media that the police arrived quickly at the scene soon after shots were heard.
Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019.
Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London on Nov 29, 2019.
<p>Police and emergency services at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019.
An armed police officer outside Borough Market near London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov 29, 2019.
Police evacuate people from Borough Market on the south side of London Bridge in London on Nov 29, 2019.
An armed policman stands guard near London Bridge in central London after reports of shots being fired on Nov 29, 2019.
Police evacuate people from Borough Market on the south side of London Bridge in London on Nov 29, 2019.
Police officers with sniffer dogs are seen near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London on Nov 29, 2019.
LONDON (REUTERS) - British police shot a man on Friday (Nov 29) after a stabbing incident in the London Bridge area, a security source told Reuters.

The Metropolitan Police said they are treating the stabbing as "terror-related" as a precaution.

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes. London's emergency services say they are treating the situation as a “major incident”.

A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.

Two of the officers are pointing rifles at the man, who can be seen moving slightly. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

“Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” police said in a statement.

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

Witnesses told British media that the police arrived quickly at the scene soon after shots were heard.

It is believed somebody was stabbed on the London Bridge and police have shot a suspect, a security source told Reuters.

A police spokesman said earlier: “It appears somebody has been shot.” Sky News said a man had been shot dead.

The ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to “substantial” from “severe”, its lowest level since 2014.

London Bridge station was closed.

