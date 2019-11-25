While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 25

Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates ride record turnout to early lead in election

Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong took a significant early lead in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote following six months of anti-government protests.

Initial results from the voting, which ended with no major disruptions, began to trickle in after midnight on Monday (Nov 25) and signalled major gains for the pro-democracy camp.

As of about 4am local time, pro-democracy candidates had won at least 207 seats, compared to about 18 seats for the pro-establishment camp, according to local media estimates. A record 1,104 candidates were vying for 452 seats.

Earlier on Sunday, a record number of Hong Kong voters turned out to choose district councillors in local elections seen as a barometer of the government and Chief Executive Carrie Lam's popularity.

READ MORE HERE

Boris Johnson promises ‘sensible’ tax cuts and spending plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, facing a Dec 12 election, promised £23.5 billion (S$41 billion) worth of “sensible” tax cuts and higher spending which he contrasted with the more radical plans of the opposition Labour Party.

Johnson’s Conservative Party said the impact of its tax and spending plans on the government’s day-to-day current budget would be close to zero in the period between 2020 and 2024.

The most expensive tax cut measure was a raising of the threshold for paying social security contributions – which was announced by Johnson last week – while the lion’s share of the extra spending was on the health service.

READ MORE HERE

Michael Bloomberg formally announces US presidential candidacy

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg formally entered the race to be US president Sunday, pledging to “rebuild America” as he joined the crowded field of Democrats seeking to take on Donald Trump.

Bloomberg’s personal fortune of US$50 billion (S$68 billion) is likely to shake up the open Democratic contest, with the declaration of his candidacy coming just three months before the first primary votes.

“The stakes could not be higher. We must win this election. And we must begin rebuilding America,” Bloomberg, 77, said on his website as a US$30 million ad campaign touting his candidacy hit US airwaves.

READ MORE HERE

Deadly rainstorms sweep southern France, northern Italy

At least two people were dead and two missing Sunday after torrential rains swept across southeast France and northern Italy this weekend.

Torrential downpours also soaked northern Italy, sweeping away part of a motorway viaduct and leaving one woman missing, the latest in a two-week wave of extreme weather in the area.

Venice was again plunged under water after damaging flooding earlier this month.

READ MORE HERE

Manchester United pegged back by Sheffield after dramatic comeback

Manchester United and Sheffield United shared the spoils after a dramatic 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with the home side scoring a late equaliser after three goals from the visitors in seven minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, outplayed for 70 minutes by the promoted side, trailed 2-0 after a first-half goal from John Fleck and a second-half effort from Lys Mousset.

Chris Wilder's team were hungrier and more incisive but from nowhere United were back in the game, with 19-year-old Brandon Williams scoring in the 72nd minute.

READ MORE HERE