Signs point to huge turnout in Hong Kong polls, pro-Beijing parties may see support decline

HONG KONG - All signs point to a huge turnout as Hong Kong votes on Sunday (Nov 24) to choose district councillors in local elections seen as a barometer of the government and Chief Executive Carrie Lam's popularity.

As at 11.30am, about a quarter, or one million, of the total 4.1 million voters had exercised their rights, the registration and electoral office said. This is double the figure for the last district elections in 2015.

Snaking but orderly queues had formed at many polling stations by 7.30am, when polling stations opened. Some waited for their turn for more than an hour.

A significant proportion of voters were young, reported the local media.

A total of 1,090 candidates are contesting 452 seats, the first time that all the seats in the election have been contested after hundreds of pro-democracy candidates emerged during the recent unrest.

More than 390,000 new electors signed up this year, bringing the total registered voters to a record 4.1 million.

In the first hour of voting on Sunday, the turnout was triple what it was in 2015, according to election authorities.

District council elections are the only fully democratic elections in Hong Kong. The city's leader is not directly elected and only half of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the lawmaking body, is directly elected.

The council elections focus primarily on local issues and typically attract less attention. Pro-Beijing parties usually dominate them.



People queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections on Hong Kong, on Nov 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Their significance lies in the fact that while district councillors' responsibilities are largely local, they are given 117 seats on the 1,200-member election committee - dominated by pro-Beijing groups and business interests - that selects Hong Kong's chief executive.

PRO-BEIJING PARTIES MAY SEE DIP

Pro-Beijing parties fear that this time round, elections may show a significant decline in support for them, reflecting widespread concerns over China's erosion of freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy parties have seized the opportunity created by the months-long anti-government protests to send a strong message to the Hong Kong government and to Beijing.

They are hoping for a repeat of the 2003 district council elections, when they saw a surge in support after mass demonstrations over the government's plans to introduce a controversial national security law.

In 2015, pro-Beijing parties won just over 54 per cent of the vote and 298 seats, taking control of all 18 district councils.

Pro-democracy groups won 40 per cent of the vote in 2015 and 126 seats, with independents taking the remainder.

In the lead up to Sunday's elections, there were attacks on a few candidates and the government ordered riot police to be stationed at polling booths across all the 18 districts.

CARRIE LAM'S APPEAL

Casting her vote at Raimondi College in Central and Western District on Sunday morning, Mrs Lam appealed to voters to come out to select their preferred candidates who could represent their interests. The next term of the district councils will start on Jan 1, 2020.



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) leaves after voting at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong, on Nov 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



She pledged to fully support the work of the district councils, provide more resources and listen more attentively to the views and opinions expressed by the members.

While she dodged a question on her confidence in winning support from Hong Kongers, Mrs Lam said: "We are facing an extremely challenging situation in organising this year's elections but I'm pleased to say that with the concerted efforts of all parties, including, of course, over 30,000 civil servants in many departments working today, we should have a relatively peaceful and calm environment to conduct these elections successfully."

Hong Kong's first post-handover leader Tung Chee Hwa told the media that citizens must use their vote to reject the behaviour of "rioters", adding that "brave citizens" have helped clean up the streets in the past few days.

Speaking at the polling booth in Hong Kong Park Sports Centre, he said: "This is saying no to rioters. No matter what reason, rioters cannot destroy Hong Kong, so we must keep saying 'no, no, no'."

Polling stations will remain open until 10.30pm, with results expected to start coming in late on Sunday and into Monday.