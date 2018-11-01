While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 1

US could send as many as 15,000 troops to Mexico border, says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that as many as 15,000 soldiers could be dispatched to the US-Mexican border to stop what he described as dangerous groups of immigrants.

With more than 5,000 soldiers already being sent, Trump told reporters "we'll do up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel."

"It's a dangerous group of people," Trump said of the latest caravan of mostly impoverished Central Americans trying to walk through Mexico to the US border. "They're not coming into our country."

Security on the southern border has rarely involved active duty troops and 15,000 troops would mean a similar size deployment to the US war effort in Afghanistan.

Britain eyes Brexit deal by Nov 21: Minister

Britain’s Brexit minister believes there could be a divorce deal with the European Union by Nov 21, it emerged on Wednesday, although Downing Street was more cautious.

Dominic Raab made the comment in a letter to the House of Commons Brexit scrutiny committee, dated Oct 24 but only now made public.

Both Raab and Oliver Robbins, Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief Brexit adviser, have been invited to address the committee on that date. However, May’s spokesman refused to repeat the date of Nov 21, repeating only that “we wish to conclude the deal as quickly as possible”.

Parkinson's disease may start in appendix, study finds

Parkinson's disease has long been considered a disease of the brain, but research out on Wednesday found it may start in the gut, specifically in the appendix, a tiny organ near the large intestine.

Using health registries in Sweden covering some 1.7 million people followed for 50 years, and a second US dataset encompassing 849 people, researchers found that those who had their appendix removed in early adulthood generally saw their risk of developing Parkinson's disease cut by 19 per cent, said the study in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

In rural areas of Sweden, where people may be more exposed to pesticides, which may play a role in Parkinson's, the effect was even greater: a 25 per cent lower risk of developing the incurable disorder, which affects millions of people worldwide.

Tennis: Djokovic back on top after Nadal withdraws in Paris

Improbable as it seemed when Novak Djokovic had elbow surgery in February then slumped into a crisis of confidence, the Serb was guaranteed a return to world number one on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old did not even have to swing a racket either as Rafael Nadal, who had occupied top spot, pulled out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal injury.

Nadal’s withdrawal shortly before his match against fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco means Djokovic will overtake him when the new ATP rankings are published on Monday.

Kanye West announces break from politics, says he has 'been used'

Once a prominent supporter of United States president Donald Trump, celebrity rapper Kanye West has announced that he is "distancing" himself from politics.

West made the announcement in a slew of posts on his Twitter account @kanyewest on Wednesday.

He wrote: "My eyes are now wide open and now realise I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

