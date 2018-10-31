Kanye West announces break from politics, says he has 'been used'

Once a prominent supporter of United States president Donald Trump, celebrity rapper Kanye West has announced that he is "distancing" himself from politics.

West made the announcement in a slew of posts on his Twitter account @kanyewest on Wednesday morning (Oct 31) at around 5.25 am.

He wrote: "My eyes are now wide open and now realise I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

West's announcement comes after news that he reportedly designed a line of T-shirts that read "Blexit" - a call for African-Americans to leave the Democratic Party - which were revealed on Oct 27 at Turning Point USA's Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington.

In another tweet, made at around the same time as the first, West wrote: "I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it."

Ms Candace Owens is the Turning Point USA's spokesman, who at the time said: "Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colours, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero, Kanye West."

About one hour before these tweets, West also tweeted that he supports creating jobs "for people who need them the most", prison reform, and "common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer".

He added: "I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.



"I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world."

Some users were sceptical of West's declaration that he would distance himself from politics. Twitter user @NCAAisHitler replied to West's tweet with a photo of the rapper putting his arm around Mr Trump in the oval office while posing for a photo.

"This was like 2 weeks ago dude", he wrote.

Another user, @Lane79Reg also wrote: "(West) has no moral core, just a sail of an ego to fill with what he interprets as prevailing sentiments. He goes where he can make money and maintain fame."

This is not the first time West has made news with his social media activities. On Oct 6, he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after being criticised for his support of Mr Trump.

Earlier in May 2017, he also deleted his social media accounts without explanation.

In both instances, he eventually returned to the social media platforms.