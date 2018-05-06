While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

US scolds China over ‘Orwellian’ airline demands

The White House on Saturday sharply criticised China’s efforts to force foreign airlines to change how they refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, labeling China’s latest effort to police language describing the politically sensitive territories as “Orwellian nonsense.”

Amid an escalating fight over China’s trade surplus with the United States, the White House said China’s Civil Aviation Administration sent a letter to 36 foreign air carriers, including a number of US carriers, demanding changes.

The carriers were told to remove references on their websites or in other material that suggests Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of countries independent from China, US and airline officials said.

The White House said in a statement that President Donald Trump “will stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens.”

READ MORE HERE

Russian opposition leader and activists held before Putin inauguration

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and more than 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists were detained by police on Saturday during street protests against Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration for a fourth term as president.

Navalny had called for demonstrations in more than 90 towns and cities across Russia against what he says is Putin’s autocratic, tsar-like rule.

“We will force the authorities, made up of swindlers and thieves, to take into account the millions of citizens who did not vote for Putin,” Navalny said beforehand.

READ MORE HERE

Pulitzer Prize-winning author accused of misconduct, misogynistic behaviour

Prize-winning author Junot Diaz has withdrawn from a writers' festival amid allegations that he had forcefully kissed a woman and showed aggressive behaviour towards others.

Writer Zinzi Clemmons said the incident happened when she was a 26-year-old graduate student. She had invited Diaz to speak at a workshop, but Diaz "used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me," Clemmons wrote on Twitter.

Other female writers have since come forward, accusing Diaz of mistreatment and misogynistic verbal abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage

Messages of support poured in for Alex Ferguson after the legendary former Manchester United manager had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

News of his operation was made public by his old club, with a United statement cautiously optimistic about the 76-year-old’s prospects.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” the statement said. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

READ MORE HERE

Football: West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated

Jake Livermore kept alive West Bromwich Albion’s slender hopes of avoiding relegation as his last-gasp strike clinched a dramatic 1-0 win over Tottenham, while Stoke were relegated after a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Albion knew only three points at the Hawthorns would be enough to stave off relegation for a few hours at least.

With Darren Moore’s side just minutes away from dropping into the Championship, Livermore sparked wild celebrations when the midfielder prodded home after a goal-mouth scramble two minutes into stoppage time.

READ MORE HERE