Football: Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage

LONDON (AFP) - Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his old club announced on Saturday (May 6).

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

"Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday's game due to family reasons," said a Doncaster statement before kick-off.

"Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week."

The 76-year-old Alex Ferguson retired as the most successful manager in British football when he called time on his Manchester United career five years ago.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today pic.twitter.com/rvRWDrUM8h — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018

This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018

He was back at Old Trafford last week to present a commemorative vase to old rival Arsene Wenger, who steps down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

His more than 26 years in charge at Old Trafford saw Ferguson guide United to 13 Premier League titles, with the Scottish manager also leading the Red Devils to two European Champions League triumphs.

In 2003, Ferguson, who made his name as a manager with Scottish club Aberdeen, was treated in hospital for a heart irregularity.