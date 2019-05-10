While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

US-China trade talks resume in Washington

US and Chinese officials resumed crucial trade talks on Thursday (May 9), trying to resolve a year-long dispute that was on the verge of escalating with new US tariffs.

The Chinese delegation, including Vice-Premier Liu He, was greeted by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

With US punitive tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) in Chinese goods set to jump to 25 per cent just after midnight, President Donald Trump said earlier Thursday that an agreement remains "possible".

Two senior Singapore Taekwondo Federation officials found to have breached international body's Code of Ethics

Two senior Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) officials were named by international body World Taekwondo (WT) as having breached parts of the WT Code of Ethics.



The Singapore Taekwondo Federation has been given 14 days from May 8 to submit a written request for a hearing. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TAEKWONDO FEDERATION/FACEBOOK



In a letter dated May 8 and addressed to STF acting president David Koh, WT said it found "evidence of violations of the WT Code of Ethics Articles 2 (Officials) and 9 (Conflict of Interest)" by STF secretary-general Wong Liang Ming and its general manager Lim Teong Chin, who are married to each other.

The letter, seen on Thursday (May 9) by The Straits Times, gives STF 14 days from May 8 to submit a written request for a hearing.

Fake heiress who dazzled New York elite sentenced to up to 12 years in prison



German-Russian Anna Sorokin faces up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of crimes including multiple counts of grand larceny as well as theft of services. PHOTO: AFP



A German woman who posed as a wealthy heiress to scam boutique New York hotels and fashionable friends was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison on Thursday (May 9) after a jury in state court found her guilty of fraud last month.

Anna Sorokin, 28, faced up to 15 years in prison on her conviction of charges stemming from multiple acts of glamourous grifting in 2016 and 2017.

Born in Russia before moving to Germany as a teenager with her family, she was better known to her Manhattan friends as Anna Delvey, a would-be socialite dressed in expensive clothes whose credit cards came back declined with unnerving frequency despite her talk of having a trust fund.

David Beckham handed driving ban for using phone at the wheel





Former England international footballer David Beckham leaving Bromley Magistrates Court in Bromley, south-east of London, on May 9, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Former England footballer David Beckham was on Thursday (May 9) disqualified from driving for six months after using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old admitted to the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on Nov 21.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player attended the hearing at Bromley Magistrates Court, south of London.

Uber to price IPO at US$45, valuing company at US$82 billion: Source



Uber's market value would be at least US$75 billion, and US$82 billion if all pending stock options and grants are included. PHOTO: REUTERS



Uber was preparing a share offering that values the global ridesharing giant at up to US$82 billion (S$111.9 billion), a source familiar with the deal said Thursday (May 9).

The banking source said Uber's pricing ahead of its Wall Street debut was set for US$45 a share, lower than some earlier estimates in light of a rocky market start for US rival Lyft.

Uber's market value would be at least US$75 billion, and US$82 billion if all pending stock options and grants are included.

