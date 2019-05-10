US-China trade talks resume in Washington

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US and Chinese officials resumed crucial trade talks on Thursday (May 9), trying to resolve a year-long dispute that was on the verge of escalating with new US tariffs.

The Chinese delegation, including Vice-Premier Liu He, was greeted by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

With US punitive tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) in Chinese goods set to jump to 25 per cent just after midnight, President Donald Trump said earlier Thursday that an agreement remains "possible".