US-China trade talks resume in Washington

(From right) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He poses with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before they proceeded to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, on May 1, 2019.
Published
19 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US and Chinese officials resumed crucial trade talks on Thursday (May 9), trying to resolve a year-long dispute that was on the verge of escalating with new US tariffs.

The Chinese delegation, including Vice-Premier Liu He, was greeted by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

With US punitive tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) in Chinese goods set to jump to 25 per cent just after midnight, President Donald Trump said earlier Thursday that an agreement remains "possible".

 

