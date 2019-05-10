Uber to price IPO at US$45, valuing company at US$82 billion: Source

Uber's market value would be at least US$75 billion, and US$82 billion if all pending stock options and grants are included.
Uber's market value would be at least US$75 billion, and US$82 billion if all pending stock options and grants are included.PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK (AFP) - Uber was preparing a share offering that values the global ridesharing giant at up to US$82 billion (S$111.9 billion), a source familiar with the deal said Thursday (May 9).

The banking source said Uber's pricing ahead of its Wall Street debut was set for US$45 a share, lower than some earlier estimates in light of a rocky market start for US rival Lyft.

Uber had previously set a range of US$44 to US$50 a share, which would still make it one of the largest initial public offerings from the technology sector.

The launch is seen as a milestone for the ride-hailing industry and the so-called "sharing economy," but which comes amid simmering concerns about its business model.

Shares were set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange from Friday under the ticker "UBER."

