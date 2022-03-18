While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 18

Russia’s advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China

As Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian cities, the United States voiced concern on Thursday that China might assist Moscow with military equipment as the war entered its fourth week.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling as rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks but said their positions remained far apart.

Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia’s assault has faltered since its troops invaded on Feb 24, further dashing Moscow’s expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. His government says it is counting on China to help Russia withstand blows to its economy.

READ MROE HERE

US citizen killed while waiting in bread line, family says