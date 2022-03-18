Zelensky visit to wounded teen offers a moment of TikTok levity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits members of the Vlasenko family in Kyiv, on March 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday (March 17) and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app.

After handing Katya Vlasenko a bunch of white and pink flowers as she lay in bed, Zelensky said: "It is not easy, but we do the right thing."

Vlasenko, who was wounded when her family's car came under fire as they fled Russian forces, replied: "And everybody supports you on TikTok," prompting a smile from the president and members of his entourage.

"So we have occupied TikTok?" he asked.

"All talk about you, it is all about you," she replied.

