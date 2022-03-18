As Russian advance stalls, US warns China against aiding Moscow in Ukraine

KYIV/LVIV/WASHINGTON, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - As Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian cities, the United States voiced concern on Thursday (March 17) that China might assist Moscow with military equipment as the war entered its fourth week.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling as rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks but said their positions remained far apart.

Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault has faltered since its troops invaded on Feb 24, further dashing expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. His government says it is counting on China to help Russia withstand blows to its economy.

The United States, which this week announced US$800 million (S$1 billion) in new military aid to Kyiv, is concerned that Beijing is "considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

President Joe Biden will make clear to China's President Xi Jiping in a call on Friday that Beijing "will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs," Blinken told reporters.

China has refused to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion. It says it recognises Ukraine's sovereignty but that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed.

While the United States says it wants to avoid direct confrontation with Russia, Chinese military aid to Moscow would pit Washington and Beijing - the world's two biggest powers - on opposite sides of the largest assault on a European state since World War II.

Sides far apart

The war has settled into a grinding pattern of sieges of cities, with Ukrainian officials reporting Russian attacks on schools, hospitals and cultural facilities.

The United Nations human rights office in Geneva said it had recorded 2,032 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine - 780 killed and 1,252 injured. Some 3.2 million civilians, mostly women and children, have now fled to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said.

A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

"Our delegation is putting in colossal effort," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Our delegation... is ready to work around the clock - but unfortunately we don't see such zeal from the Ukrainian side."

Moscow has previously said it was close to agreeing to a formula that would keep Ukraine neutral, one of its demands.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the negotiations were complicated. "The positions of the parties are different. For us, fundamental issues are inviolable," he said.