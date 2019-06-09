While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 9

Trump is confident Mexico will enforce new immigration deal

US President Donald Trump on Saturday predicted Mexico would strongly enforce a new deal under which it agreed to expand a controversial asylum programme and boost security on its southern border to stem Central American migrants trying to reach the United States.

The deal, announced on Friday after three days of negotiations in Washington, averted Trump’s threatened imposition of 5 per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting on Monday.

“Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement between the United States and Mexico,” Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning.

The Trump administration believed the deal would “fix the immigration issue,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday in a Reuters interview on the sidelines of a G-20 finance meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands demonstrate against cruise ships in Venice

Thousands of people took to the streets in Venice on Saturday calling for a ban on large cruise ships in the city following last week's collision between a massive vessel and a tourist boat.

According to Italian media, around 5,000 demonstrators marched through the city carrying banners with slogans such as "Keep large boats out of the lagoon".

"These giants must leave the lagoon. They're incompatible with the delicate balance of the ecosystem and dangerous for the city," the president of the local municipality of Marghera, Gianfranco Bettin, was quoted as saying.

READ MORE HERE

Angelina Jolie urges international support for Venezuelan children

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to three South American countries with the most migrants from crisis-hit Venezuela, saying 20,000 Venezuelan children are at risk of being without basic citizenship rights.

Jolie spoke in Colombia as a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She is on a two-day trip to meet Venezuelan migrants there and met with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Cartagena.

Four million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled economic and humanitarian crisis in their homeland.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Barty wins French Open to claim maiden Grand Slam title

Ashleigh Barty, the Australian who ditched tennis to play professional cricket for a year, smashed Marketa Vondrousova for six on Saturday to lift the French Open crown at Roland Garros.

Boasting a bewildering array of shots and spins, the eighth seed crushed her Czech teenage opponent 6-1 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam title, and Australia's first French women's singles crown in more than four decades.

"It's unbelievable... I played the perfect match today. I am so proud of myself and my whole team... it has been a crazy two weeks," said Barty, the ninth different female champion in the last 10 grand slams.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Vettel puts Ferrari on pole at Canadian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix for the second consecutive year on Saturday, snatching top spot from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the death.

Vettel, who won from pole position last year in Canada to revive Ferrari's title hopes, will be hoping for the same on Sunday with world championship leader Hamilton, chasing a record equalling seventh win in Montreal, starting alongside him.

It was the German's first pole in 17 grands prix and 56th of his career.

READ MORE HERE