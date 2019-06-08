Trump to drop Mexico tariff as deal reached on migrants

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Donald Trump said he would drop plans for tariffs on Mexico that he's been threatening to impose for the past week after the country promised new steps to stem an influx of illegal migration into the US.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump said in a tweet Friday night. "The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."

The president's decision marked a dramatic turnaround after he persistently criticised Mexico for failing to prevent Central American migrants from traversing the country to get to the US.

The decision marks a victory for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose administration had been pressing Trump to drop the tariff threat.

The deal preempts Trump's planned 5 per cent tariff on all Mexican imports to the US that the president said could increase to 25 per cent by October.

The decision will be welcomed by Republicans and others who warned the tariffs would damage the US economy, hurt job growth and delay or altogether scuttle a trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico, which still needs lawmaker ratification. Mexico is the second-biggest source of US imports.

The tariff threat has rattled markets and prompted economists to forecast an increased risk of recession in the US, the world's largest economy, because trade between the US and Mexico is so integrated. An all-out trade war would lower global gross domestic product by 0.8 per cent or US$800 billion by mid-2021, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Talks between the US and Mexico intensified in recent days. The US had demanded that Mexico begin detaining asylum-seekers, while beefing up security at both the Mexico-Guatemala border and at checkpoints through Mexico between its southern and northern borders.

The number of apprehensions and people denied entry along the US-Mexico border has been rising steadily. More than 144,000 people were apprehended after illegally crossing the southern border in May or were refused entry to the US, Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday. That's the the most in a single month in at least five years; the number has grown every month since January.

Trump threatened the tariffs on May 30 - the same day the administration sent a notice to Congress to try and kick-start passage of the trade deal that Trump negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Vice President Mike Pence also spent that day stumping for the deal's passage in Canada.