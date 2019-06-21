While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 21

Trump plays down Iran's shooting of US surveillance drone

US President Donald Trump played down Iran's downing of a US military surveillance drone on Thursday, saying he suspected it was shot by mistake and that "it would have made a big difference" to him if the remotely controlled aircraft had been piloted.

While the comments appeared to suggest Trump was not eager to escalate the latest in a series of incidents with Iran, he also warned: "This country will not stand for it."

Teheran said the unarmed Global Hawk surveillance drone was on a spy mission over its territory, but Washington said it was shot down over international airspace.

"I think probably Iran made a mistake - I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down," Trump told reporters at the White House.

READ MORE HERE

At least 44 dead as bus plunges off Indian mountain road

At least 44 people were killed when a bus in India's mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh plunged into a gorge on Thursday, officials said.

Another 28 were undergoing treatment, many of them for critical injuries, after the private, overcrowded vehicle veered off the road and fell into a 150m gorge in Kullu district of the northern Himalayan state.

Officials had given an initial toll of at least 25 dead but later said 19 others succumbed to injuries. Many of the victims were women and children coming back from work and school

READ MORE HERE

It's Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Hunt in final of race to be next British PM

Boris Johnson will take on Jeremy Hunt in the final two of the race to become Britain's next prime minister after Michael Gove was narrowly eliminated on Thursday.

Former London mayor Johnson topped the fifth ballot of MPs in the governing Conservative Party with 160 votes, ahead of Foreign Secretary Hunt on 77 and Environment Secretary Gove on 75.

The centre-right party's 160,000 grassroots members will now pick their new leader from the final two, who will then take over from Theresa May as prime minister in late July.

READ MORE HERE

Horns are growing on young people's skulls; phone use to blame

Mobile technology has transformed the way we live - how we read, work, communicate, shop and date. But we already know this.

What we have not yet grasped is the way the tiny machines in front of us are remoulding our skeletons, possibly altering not just the behaviours we exhibit but the bodies we inhabit.

New research in biomechanics suggests that young people are developing hornlike spikes at the back of their skulls - bone spurs caused by the forward tilt of the head, which shifts weight from the spine to the muscles at the back of the head, causing bone growth in the connecting tendons and ligaments.

READ MORE HERE

Apple recalls some 2015 MacBook Pro laptops over battery concerns

Apple has announced a voluntary recall of some its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops which contain batteries that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

In a statement on Thursday, Apple said the affected MacBook Pro units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.

The affected laptops can be identified by their product serial numbers.

READ MORE HERE