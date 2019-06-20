Iran shoots down US "spy" drone: Report

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have shot down a United States "spy" drone in the southern province of Hormozgan, the Guards' news website, Sepah News, said on Thursday (June 20).

"It was shot down when it entered Iran's airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in the south," the report added.

Tension between Iran and the United States has spiked since last year, when US President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal between Teheran and major powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

In response, the US military said it did not fly over Iranian airspace.

"No US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today," Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military’s Central Command, said shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Mr Urban declined further comment.

The US military has in recent days confirmed an attempt by Iran to shoot down a US drone last week as well as a successful shootdown of one on June 6 by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen.