Apple recalls some 2015 MacBook Pro laptops over battery concerns

SINGAPORE - Apple has announced a voluntary recall of some its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

In a statement, Apple says the affected MacBook Pro units were sold primarily between Sept 2015 and Feb 2017.

The affected laptops can be identified by their product serial number.

Customers should visit the battery recall programme page for details on product eligibility and how to have the battery replaced for free.

To confirm if a MacBook Pro is affected by the recall, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the laptop's screen.

If it is “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)”, enter the computer's serial number on the programme page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

However, this battery recall programme does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

This recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac laptops.

Apple does not specify how many units are affected.