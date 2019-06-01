While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 1

Multiple injuries, suspect arrested in Virginia municipal centre shooting

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a municipal centre in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday and one suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a series of posts on Twitter that it was responding to an "active shooter situation" at building No. 2 of the town municipal centre, and advised the public to avoid the area.

Further official details of the gun violence were not immediately available, but a public works employee told a local NBC television news affiliate that employees were at their desks when gunshots rang out, and recounted seeing a badly injured woman in a stairwell, WAVY-TV reported on its website.

A local ABC affiliate station reported that two people injured in the shooting were taken to local hospitals.

Police shoot knife-wielding man running through streets of Bratislava

Police officers in Slovakia's capital shot a knife-wielding man in the legs after he stabbed a security guard in front of the Finance Ministry building.

The guard, who prevented the attacker from entering the building, was seriously wounded in the incident on Friday in central Bratislava, police said.

The assailant then left the ministry and ran screaming through the city centre while threatening passers-by with his knife, particularly those who filmed him with their phones. Witnesses said he kept shouting: "I'll kill you all!"

Trump to formally announce his re-election bid on June 18

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he would formally announce his bid for re-election in 2020 on June 18 at a rally in Florida - a state that was key to his victory in 2016.

Trump's wife Melania, Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will also be part of the event in Orlando at the Amway Centre arena, Trump said on Twitter.

Trump will launch his campaign against the backdrop of mounting Democratic calls for his impeachment, including by several of the nearly two dozen members of the opposition party seeking to unseat him.

Mark Zuckerberg's security chief faces racism complaint

The head of personal security for Mark Zuckerberg was on leave on Friday pending a probe into complaints of sexual harassment and racism, some of it involving the Facebook chief's wife, Priscilla Chan (above).

Allegations against Liam Booth, a former Secret Service agent now in charge of security for Zuckerberg, were made by two former employees who expressed complaints through a law firm, according to a contact for the Facebook co-founder's family.

"The family office takes complaints of workplace misconduct very seriously and our human resources team promptly investigates all such matters," spokesman Ben LaBolt said in response to an AFP inquiry. "Mr Booth is on administrative leave pending the completion of this investigation."

Robert Pattinson picked as the new Batman: Report

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new Batman, beating out several other actors, including Nicholas Hoult, to play the Caped Crusader, Variety said on Friday.

The 33-year-old Twilight heartthrob is set to play the vigilante superhero in a standalone movie called The Batman, under the direction of Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two Planet Of The Apes sequels, the entertainment magazine said.

Filming is slated to start in the coming months with a release date expected in June 2021.

