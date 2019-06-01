Trump to formally announce his re-election bid on June 18

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 31) that he would formally announce his bid for re-election in 2020 on June 18 at a rally in Florida, with his wife by his side.

Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will also be part of the event in Orlando at the Amway Centre arena, Trump said on Twitter.

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice-President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando," he said.

"Join us for this Historic Rally!"