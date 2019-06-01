Police shoot knife-wielding man running through streets of Bratislava

BRATISLAVA (DPA) - Police officers in Slovakia's capital shot a knife-wielding man in the legs after he stabbed a security guard in front of the Finance Ministry building.

The guard, who prevented the attacker from entering the building, was seriously wounded in the incident on Friday in central Bratislava, police said.

The assailant then left the ministry and ran screaming through the city centre while threatening passers-by with his knife, particularly those who filmed him with their phones.

Witnesses said he kept shouting: "I'll kill you all!"

At some point, the man stabbed himself in the stomach.

A 14-year-old girl who got caught up in the police operation was slightly injured by the gunfire.

The suspect, the security guard and the teenager were all treated at hospital.

The police stressed that the incident was not an act of terrorism but did not offer a motive for the attacker.