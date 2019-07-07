While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 7

Up to 20 injured in gas explosion at US mall

A powerful explosion from a suspected gas leak ripped through a shopping mall in Florida on Saturday, injuring up to 20 people, the fire department said.

Two of those were in serious condition after the blast in the town of Plantation in south Florida.

Photos on US news outlets showed a large field of debris strewn across the parking lot of the Fountains Plaza shopping centre, with major damage in particular to an LA Fitness gym.

Between 15 and 20 people were injured, deputy fire chief Joel Gordon told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Harry, Meghan hold private christening for baby Archie

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, held a private christening for their infant son Archie on Saturday, releasing a statement and two photographs after the event.

The couple posted a group portrait of them with guests including Harry's elder brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in a drawing room at Windsor Castle, which is one of Queen Elizabeth II's official residences near London.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry and William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were also in the colour photograph.

READ MORE HERE

'Dancing aunties' spark new Hong Kong protest

Renewed confrontations broke out between police and protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday evening - this time sparked by anger over provocative "dancing aunties" who have long vexed local residents near the border with China.

In the latest flashpoint with authorities, hundreds of protesters blocked roads and chanted slogans at police in the northwestern district of Tuen Mun, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

A rally was held earlier in the day to "reclaim" a park in Tuen Mun where so-called "dancing aunties" have sung Mandarin pop songs through loud microphones and danced for generally older men who give them cash donations.

READ MORE HERE

Thrilling yarn: Tapestry depicts Game Of Thrones saga

In a Belfast museum, seamstresses are at work depicting gory battles and warring kings in shimmering threads of red and gold - an epic homage to the TV phenomenon Game Of Thrones.

The team of volunteers at the Ulster Museum are putting the final touches to a 90m-long tapestry depicting all eight seasons of the fantasy saga, which reached its dramatic conclusion in May.

Game Of Thrones, which first hit screens in 2011, was produced and chiefly filmed in studios in Belfast and in the Northern Irish countryside.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Messi sent off as Argentina beat Chile 2-1

Lionel Messi was sent off before halftime as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 to win a scrappy and bad-tempered third-place playoff against Chile in the Copa America on Saturday.

The match was 34 minutes old when Chilean captain Gary Medel shepherded out a ball near his own goal. Messi challenged him from behind and Medel reacted angrily, pushing the Argentine and raising his hands.

The Paraguayan referee showed Medel a red card and although Messi did not react he was also sent off, prompting boos in Sao Paulo's Corinthians arena. It was only the second red card of Messi's career.

READ MORE HERE