'Multiple' injuries in gas explosion at US mall

MIAMI (AFP) - A powerful gas explosion ripped through a shopping mall in Florida on Saturday (July6), causing multiple injuries, firefighters said.

Photos on US news outlets showed a large field of debris outside the Fountains Plaza shopping center in Plantation in south Florida.

The photos showed an LA Fitness gym heavily damaged, with its windows blown out.

The Plantation Fire Department said it was a gas explosion, and it reported "multiple patients."

Local TV station WPLG said around 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

A major avenue running past the mall was shut down.

Plantation is about 50km north of Miami.

