While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 30

US President Donald Trump threatens US government shutdown over immigration

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (July 29) he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favour in November congressional elections.

However, a disruption in federal government operations could backfire on Trump if voters blame Republicans, who control Congress, for the interruption in services.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump said on Twitter.

Palestinian teen freed from Israeli jail after slapping soldier wants to continue resistance - as a lawyer

A Palestinian teenager released by Israel on Sunday (July 29) after completing a prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier said she wanted to become a lawyer so she could continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank.

Ahed Tamimi, 17, became a hero to Palestinians after the incident last December outside her home in Nabi Saleh, a village that has for years campaigned against land seizures by Israel, leading to confrontations with the Israeli military and Jewish settlers.

Israelis regarded the incident, which Tamimi's mother relayed live on Facebook, as a staged provocation.

New York Times publisher rebuts Trump's account of private meeting



President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 29) disclosed details of a private meeting he had with the publisher of The New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, and Sulzberger flatly disputed the president's characterisation of an exchange they had about threats to journalism.

Trump said on Twitter that he and Sulzberger had discussed "the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!"

In a five-paragraph statement issued two hours after the tweet, Sulzberger said he had accepted Trump's invitation for the July 20 meeting mainly to raise his concerns about his "deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric."

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton coasts to Hungarian Grand Prix win



Lewis Hamilton cruised to a dominant fifth win of the season in his Mercedes in Sunday’s (July 29) Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

The defending world champion came home 17.123 seconds ahead of title rival and fellow four-time champion Vettel of Ferrari after the German had survived a collision with Valtteri Bottas, in the second Mercedes.

That came on lap 65, of the 70, when Vettel finally passed Bottas, but the Finn’s right front wing touched his rear left tyre under braking, damaging his front wing and wrecking Mercedes’ hopes of a one-two finish.

Cycling: Britain's Geraint Thomas fulfils childhood yellow jersey dream



Britain’s Geraint Thomas fulfilled his childhood dream by winning the Tour de France Sunday (July 29) after the 21st and final stage won by Norway’s Alexander Kristoff.

Thomas, of Team Sky, finished the race in Paris with a near two-minute lead on Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to secure his first yellow jersey, with teammate and four-time and defending champion Chris Froome finishing third at 2:24.

“It’s still not sinking in, it’s incredible,” said Thomas, looking gaunt and tired after three weeks of “suffering day-to-day” on the 105th edition.

