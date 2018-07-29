Lewis Hamilton coasts to Hungarian Grand Prix win

BUDAPEST (AFP) – Lewis Hamilton cruised to a dominant fifth win of the season in his Mercedes in Sunday’s (July 29) Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

The defending world champion came home 17.123 seconds ahead of title rival and fellow four-time champion Vettel of Ferrari after the German had survived a collision with Valtteri Bottas, in the second Mercedes.

That came on lap 65, of the 70, when Vettel finally passed Bottas, but the Finn’s right front wing touched his rear left tyre under braking, damaging his front wing and wrecking Mercedes’ hopes of a one-two finish.

Kimi Raikkonen finished third, his fifth podium finish in a row, in the second Ferrari ahead of Daniel Ricciardo who surged from 12th on the grid to fourth for Red Bull ahead of Bottas, who finished fifth after a late pit stop.

It was Hamilton’s record sixth win in Hungary, his fifth this season and the 67th of his career.

“We came here knowing that the Ferrari would be really quick this weekend,” said Hamilton. “But to come out with these points, we’ll definitely take as a bonus. What a beautiful day and a great crowd – and a great job from the team.”

Hamilton now has 213 points to Vettel’s 189 after the 12th of 21 races this year and before the competition takes a European summer break.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly came home sixth for Toro Rosso ahead of Kevin Magnussen of Haas, Fernando Alonso of McLaren, on his 37th birthday, fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso and Romain Grosjean in the second Haas.