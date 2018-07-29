US President Donald Trump threatens US government shutdown over immigration

US President Donald Trump has threatened to allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats refuse to back changes to immigration law.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (July 29) he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats refuse to back major changes to immigration laws his administration wants.

"I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!" Trump said on Twitter.

