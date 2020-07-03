While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 3

Democracy activist Nathan Law says he has fled Hong Kong

Nathan Law, one of Hong Kong's most prominent young democracy activists, announced on Thursday he had fled overseas in response to Beijing imposing a sweeping security law on the city.

"I have already left Hong Kong and continue the advocacy work on the international level," Law said in a short English message to journalists, declining to say which country he had gone to.

"Based on risk assessment, I shall not reveal too much about my personal whereabouts and situation now," the message added.

The revelation Law had left the city came as the local government released a statement confirming that a popular protest slogan used over the last year was now illegal under Beijing's new law.

Coronavirus: Texas makes face masks compulsory in reversal by governor

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered residents to wear face coverings in public amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the second-most populous US state.

In a reversal of his months-long opposition to such a mandate, Abbott on Thursday said the order applies to all counties with 20 or more virus cases.

He also barred people from gathering outdoors in groups larger than 10.

Armed man detained near Canada PM Justin Trudeau's residence

Canadian police on Thursday arrested an armed man who entered the grounds of an Ottawa estate that is home to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's governor general.

The suspect, who was not identified pending formal charges, managed to gain access to the property at Rideau Hall at about 6.40am (6.40pm Singapore time).

Rideau Hall is the official residence of Governor General Julie Payette.

Meghan left 'unprotected' by British royal family, court papers say

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she was left "unprotected" by the royal family from "false and damaging" media articles when she was pregnant, according to leaked documents published on Thursday.

The claims were made in submissions as part of her high-profile case against the Mail on Sunday, website Mail Online and its owner Associated Newspapers.

The duchess, former American actress Meghan Markle, is claiming breach of privacy, data protection rights and copyright over the publication of extracts of correspondence to her estranged father, Thomas, after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Football: Manchester City thrash Premier League champions Liverpool 4-0

Manchester City reacted with a vengeance to being dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool to thrash the Reds 4-0 on Thursday.

City sent a warning shot of their intentions to take the title back next season as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden all struck before half-time to inflict just Liverpool's third league defeat in 71 games.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's own goal rounded off a miserable night for Jurgen Klopp's men.

