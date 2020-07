MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Manchester City reacted with a vengeance to being dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool to thrash the Reds 4-0 on Thursday (July 2).

City sent a warning shot of their intentions to take the title back next season as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden all struck before half-time to inflict just Liverpool's third league defeat in 71 games.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's own goal rounded off a miserable night for Jurgen Klopp's men.