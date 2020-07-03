Armed man detained near Canada PM Justin Trudeau's residence

OTTAWA (AFP) - Canadian police on Thursday (July 2) arrested an armed man who entered the grounds of an Ottawa estate that is home to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's governor general.

The suspect, who was not identified pending formal charges, managed to gain access to the property at Rideau Hall at about 6.40am (6.40pm Singapore time).

Rideau Hall is the official residence of Governor General Julie Payette.

Trudeau and his family live on the property at Rideau Cottage.

"The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter.

"The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident."

The gate leading to the estate was damaged, according to images broadcast on public TV channel CBC.

Payette is the official representative of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Canada's formal head of state as a Commonwealth country.