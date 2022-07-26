While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 26

Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting: Police
Three people including the suspected gunman were killed in a series of shootings early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, police said.
Authorities had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley involving homeless people and asked residents to stay away from the area.
“We are actively investigating a series of shootings that has left two dead, one in critical condition and another with serious injuries,” said Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the regional Royal Canadian Mountain Police force.
“At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims.”
UK PM hopeful Liz Truss pledges to crack down on Chinese firms like TikTok
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged to crack down on Chinese-owned companies such as social-media giant TikTok as she traded blows with Rishi Sunak in their first head-to-head debate of the race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister.
"We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of companies, and we should be limiting the amount of technology exports we do to authoritarian regimes," Truss said Monday during the debate on BBC TV.
Truss's comments on TikTok, the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance Ltd, builds on Sunday's back-and-forth between the two contenders on how to deal with China, with both politicians criticizing each other for their past approaches.
Biden says he is feeling great with Covid-19 symptoms almost resolved
President Joe Biden said on Monday that “I’m feeling great” while recovering from his coronavirus infection and that he expected to end his isolation and return to normal working conditions by the end of the week.
Biden held a virtual event with semiconductor manufacturers and several top administration officials to promote legislation aimed at boosting chip production in the United States. His voice was raspy but he seemed otherwise in good health.
“I’m feeling great. I’ve had two full nights of sleep,” said Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday and has been treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.
Woman shot and arrested after opening fire at Dallas airport
A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody Monday after she fired several rounds inside Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas before she was shot and injured by a police officer, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported, police said, but the shooting sent travellers scrambling for cover and delayed several flights.
The woman, who was not identified, was dropped off at the airport just before 11am, went to a ticket counter and then appeared to change her clothes in a restroom before emerging and opening fire inside the airport, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Mark Zuckerberg sells San Francisco home for a record $43 million
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has sold his San Francisco house for US$31 million (S$43 million), the most expensive home sale in the city this year, according to The Real Deal.
The Meta Platforms CEO paid about US$10 million for the house in November 2012, according to Redfin.
Located in the secluded Liberty Hill neighbourhood off Dolores Park, the more than 7,000 square foot house is close to the Mission District and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.