Mark Zuckerberg sells San Francisco home for a record $43 million

Mark Zuckerberg bought the home months after Facebook went public. PHOTO: AFP
SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has sold his San Francisco house for US$31 million (S$43 million), the most expensive home sale in the city this year, according to The Real Deal.

The Meta Platforms CEO paid about US$10 million for the house in November 2012, according to Redfin.

Located in the secluded Liberty Hill neighbourhood off Dolores Park, the more than 7,000 square foot house is close to the Mission District and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

The home was built in 1928 and sits on a quarter-acre lot, the listing says.

Zuckerberg bought the home months after Facebook went public.

In 2013, he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, undertook a multi-million dollar renovation project, with additions including a laundry room, wine room, wet bar and greenhouse, along with other upgrades, according to SFGate.

The tech billionaire owns several other properties in Silicon Valley, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii, according to Insider.

