Canadian police say several victims in British Columbia shooting

A view of the area after the authorities alerted residents of multiple shootings in Langley, Canada, on July 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers work at the site of multiple shootings in Langley, Canada, on July 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
58 min ago

LANGLEY, CANADA (REUTERS) - There were several victims of a mass shooting early on Monday (July 25) in the Canadian province of British Columbia and one man was in custody, police said.

Authorities had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson said there were “several victims” in the incident. The statement did not specify the number.

The spokesperson said there were no further details available when asked how many of the victims were injured and how many were deceased.

Another police spokesperson said investigators from the Lower Mainland major crimes and integrated homicide investigation team had been brought in.

Police in Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, said they responded to “multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley” and asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.

In an alert sent to B.C. residents’ phones, police said the shootings involved “transient victims”. The alert said the suspect was described as a white man in overalls and a camouflage t-shirt.

A Reuters eyewitness saw two black SUVs, similar to those used by police emergency response teams, in a ditch near one of the shooting sites. One vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

More On This Topic
Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys
Canada launches probe of deadliest mass shooting

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top