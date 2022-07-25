While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 25

Evacuations after Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts
Dozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a fiery volcanic eruption in southwestern Japan on Sunday as the national weather agency issued its top-level alert for the mountain.
Television footage showed red-hot rocks and dark plumes exploding from Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima, which erupted just after 8pm (7pm Singapore time).
There were no immediate reports of damage, said deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed the government “to work closely with the local municipality to ensure damage prevention, such as through evacuations,” Isozaki told reporters.
Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have improved considerably, mainly has sore throat
US President Joe Biden’s condition since contracting Covid-19 has improved considerably and his greatest symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday.
Biden’s cough and body aches have diminished since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath, the physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.
“His symptoms continue to improve significantly. His predominant symptom now is sore throat. This is most likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging,” O’Connor said.
Brazil's Bolsonaro launches campaign with digs at voting system, main rival
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro officially launched his presidential re-election campaign on Sunday, attacking the voting system, the judiciary and his main challenger in a bellicose speech in Rio de Janeiro.
In a more than hour-long address at a sports arena, the far-right leader promised he would maintain a temporary social support grant if re-elected, and warned he would “not allow fraud” in the October vote – a criticism of the electoral system he has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, is flawed.
Earlier this week, the US embassy in Brazil said the country’s electoral system was a “model for the world” after Bolsonaro warned in an address to ambassadors that the system’s “flaws” engendered “mistrust.”
Google co-founder Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report
Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk's companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Musk, the co-founder of Tesla Inc, had an alleged liaison in early December in Miami with Nicole Shanahan, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
That ended the long friendship between Musk, 51, and Brin, who helped support the electric carmaker during the 2008 financial crisis.
Cycling: Vingegaard wins 2022 Tour de France
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar who was second.
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, was third.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen won the dash for the line on the cobbled Champs Elysees to take the iconic final stage victory.