While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 25

Evacuations after Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts

Dozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a fiery volcanic eruption in southwestern Japan on Sunday as the national weather agency issued its top-level alert for the mountain.

Television footage showed red-hot rocks and dark plumes exploding from Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima, which erupted just after 8pm (7pm Singapore time).

There were no immediate reports of damage, said deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed the government “to work closely with the local municipality to ensure damage prevention, such as through evacuations,” Isozaki told reporters.

