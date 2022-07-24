Biden's health improving, no close contacts tested positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19, is improving in health and none of his 17 identified close contacts have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, White House Covid-19 coordinator Ashish Jha said on Sunday (July 24).

Dr Jha told ABC News that Mr Biden "had a great day yesterday, was feeling well," and that the president's close contacts were continuing to follow the protocols of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr Biden, 79, had experienced mild symptoms, according to the White House. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

Dr Jha told CBS on Sunday that Mr Biden likely has the BA.5 variant and that he had an upper respiratory infection.

“I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday. He’s got a viral syndrome, an upper respiratory infection, that is, and he’s doing just fine,” Dr Jha told CBS News.

The White House has sought to underscore Mr Biden's ability to work through his illness.

On Thursday after the president tested positive, the White House released a video of him reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.