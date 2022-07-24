Western Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A volcano on Japan's western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8.05pm (7.05pm in Singapore) on Sunday (July 24), the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, but the media said there were no immediate reports of damage.

There were reports of volcanic stones raining down at a distance of 2.5km from the volcano, NHK public television said.

The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate, NHK said.

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels are frequent. In 2019, it spewed ash 5.5km high.