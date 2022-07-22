While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 22

Biden ‘doing well’, working after testing positive for Covid-19

Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for Covid-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, symptoms which he began to experience late on Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note released on Thursday.

Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden said he was “doing well” in a video posted on his Twitter account.

