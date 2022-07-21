Russia about to run out of steam in Ukraine, British spy chief says

Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in Popasna, in Ukraine's Luhansk region, in June 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

ASPEN, COLORADO (REUTERS) - Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday (July 21), addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

"I think they're about to run out of steam. I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks," said Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6.

"They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back."

More On This Topic
CIA director estimates 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war
Russia's war aims in Ukraine widen, US says any annexations will be challenged

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top