While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 20

Trump invites Putin to Washington after interview furore

US President Donald Trump rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal that Russian authorities be allowed to question American citizens, the White House said on Thursday, after the offer drew fierce criticism in the United States.

The Republican president then directed his national security adviser, John Bolton, to invite Putin to Washington in the autumn, the White House said, four days after Trump held a summit with the Russian leader in Helsinki.

“President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already under way,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post.

Following their summit on Monday, Putin described the proposal when he was asked about the possible extradition of 12 Russian intelligence officers indicted in the United States on charges of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

France's Macron under fire after aide caught beating May Day protester

No Joke! The man in police shield is President Macron’s advisor (Alexandre Benalla) who beats protestors on May 1. pic.twitter.com/YkGQ9NqTVC — Ebubekir ISIK (@isik_ebubekir) July 19, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron came under fire on Thursday after his office briefly suspended one of his aides for beating a May Day protester and posing as a police officer, but did not inform law enforcement authorities.

Critics of Macron said the incident reinforced perceptions of a lofty, out-of-touch president, following controversies over government spending on official crockery, a swimming pool built at a presidential retreat, and cutting remarks by the president about the costs of welfare.

A video from a May Day rally this year, released by Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday, showed a man wearing a police helmet and identification tag dragging a woman away and then beating a demonstrator. He was later recognised as a member of the French presidency staff.

Burberry burns S$51 million in unsold luxury products to protect brand

Luxury British fashion house Burberry destroyed tens of millions of dollars worth of its fashion and cosmetic products over the past year to protect its brand.

The company burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume worth £28.6 million (S$51 million), according to its annual report, in a practice now common across the industry to guard against counterfeiting.

Retailers describe it as a measure to protect intellectual property and prevent products being stolen or sold at discounted prices.

Football: Liverpool sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for world record fee

Liverpool signed Brazil's Alisson from AS Roma on Thursday for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

The Serie A side said Liverpool had agreed a deal worth up to €72.5 million (S$115 million) for the 25-year-old, eclipsing the previous record of €53 million paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Alisson made 37 league appearances for Roma last season and helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Liverpool.

What's your favourite Abba song? Mamma Mia! cast share their picks

From the upbeat Waterloo to the lesser known When I Kissed The Teacher, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again cast belt out an array of Abba songs in the highly anticipated film, which comes out this week.

But which tune is their favourite?

At the movie's world premiere, Reuters asked the cast and crew of the new film, the sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia!, to name their top Abba tracks by the legendary Swedish band.

