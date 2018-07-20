Football: Liverpool sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for world record fee worth S$115 million

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Liverpool signed Brazil's Alisson from AS Roma on Thursday (July 19) for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

The Serie A side said Liverpool had agreed a deal worth up to €72.5 million (S$115 million) for the 25-year-old, eclipsing the previous record of €53 million paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Alisson made 37 league appearances for Roma last season and helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Liverpool.

He started all five games for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia where they bowed out in a quarter-final defeat by Belgium.

“The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood today,” said the Liverpool FC website.

Roma confirmed the value of the transfer for Alisson.

“AS Roma can confirm that Alisson Becker has completed his move to Liverpool, in a deal that could be worth up to 72.5 million euros,” the Serie A club said on Twitter.

Alisson is a key signing for Jurgen Klopp who was desperate for a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius following his calamitous Champions League final performance against Real Madrid.

Chelsea were also linked with Alisson who began his career with Internacional before moving to Roma two years ago.

“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning,” Alisson told liverpoolfc.com.

“In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family. You can be certain that I’ll give my all.”