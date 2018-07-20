What's your favourite Abba song? Mamma Mia! cast share their picks

LONDON (REUTERS) - From the upbeat Waterloo to the lesser known When I Kissed The Teacher, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again cast belt out an array of Abba songs in the highly anticipated film, which comes out this week.

But which tune is their favourite?

At the movie's world premiere, Reuters asked the cast and crew of the new film, the sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia!, to name their top Abba tracks by the legendary Swedish band.

Below are some of their answers:

ABBA FOUNDING MEMBER BENNY ANDERSSON: "No I can't pick one. I can pick one in this film, I can say My Love, My Life at the end of the film. That's become a very nice recording... I like that one."

SINGER AND ACTRESS CHER: "One Of Us is my favourite song."

ACTRESS LILY JAMES: "My favourite song would probably be Andante, Andante. I sing it in the film and it's beautiful. It's lesser known, I mean Abba fans will obviously know it... but I think people will really fall in love with the song. It's really beautiful."

ACTRESS CHRISTINE BARANSKI: "You can dance, you can jive - everybody loves Dancing Queen, right?"

MAMMA MIA THE MUSICAL CREATOR/PRODUCER JUDY CRAYMER: "You don't want to hear my Winner Takes It All, but that has to be one of the favourites. And that was the inspiration to create the stage show and to, you know, take Meryl Streep onto that cliff top in Greece (in the 2008 Mamma Mia! film)."

ACTOR DOMINIC COOPER: "I'll tell you who really moves me is from the first film and it was Meryl singing... Winner Takes It All"

ACTOR JEREMY IRVINE: "Oh 'Dancing Queen, young and sweet, only seventeen' is my favourite song. It's great to get the party going."