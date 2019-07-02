While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 2

Hong Kong police retake Parliament after firing tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police have taken control of the Legislative Council building and driven anti-government protesters away in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 2).

The police arrived by bus and ran into position as about a thousand gathered around the building in the heart of the former British colony’s financial district.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas as protesters held up umbrellas to protect themselves or fled.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemns protesters who stormed city legislature

Hong Kong's chief executive condemned protesters who occupied and ransacked the city's legislative chamber on Monday (July 1) in an escalation of demonstrations against the China-appointed government, prompting police to fire tear gas to clear the area.

Speaking to reporters at 4am local time on Tuesday (July 2), Chief Executive Carrie Lam criticised the "use of extreme violence and vandalism by protesters who stormed into the Legislative Council building. This is something that we should seriously condemn because nothing is more important than the rule of law in Hong Kong".

Demonstrators flooded into the Legislative Council after riot police suddenly retreated just before 9pm local time on Monday (July 1).

Father, daughter who drowned on US border buried in El Salvador

A Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the border river between Mexico and the United States have been buried in the capital of the Central American country.

Friends and relatives bid their final farewell to the man and his little daughter in La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, the television channel Canal 12 reported on Monday (July 1).

Aerial photos showed a group of people walking through the graveyard behind a hearse. The funeral was supposed to take place in private, with no media permitted.

UN watchdog confirms Iran has breached nuclear deal stockpile limit

The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday (July 1) that Teheran has broken a stockpile limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, a move that could add to friction with the United States.

Iran's total stockpile of low-enriched uranium on Monday exceeded the 300-kg limit allowed under the deal, International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman Fredrik Dahl said.

His statement followed comments by Iranian officials saying they had breached the limit because Europe has not done enough to mitigate biting US sanctions.

US stocks: Trade hopes lift S&P to record as tech leads

US stocks climbed on Monday (July 1), but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress in US-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.

Despite losing some of its initial steam, the S&P 500 still managed to close at a record high after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to resume trade talks.

In addition, US President Donald Trump also offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, while China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of US farm products.

