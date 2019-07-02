Father, daughter who drowned on US border buried in El Salvador

MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (DPA) - A Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the border river between Mexico and the United States have been buried in the capital of the Central American country.

Friends and relatives bid their final farewell to the man and his little daughter in La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, the television channel Canal 12 reported on Monday (July 1).

Aerial photos showed a group of people walking through the graveyard behind a hearse. The funeral was supposed to take place in private, with no media permitted.

The 25-year-old man and his 23-month-old daughter drowned about a week ago in the Rio Grande as they attempted to get from Mexico to the United States.

The photo of the corpses in the water by the river bank caused outrage and sadness worldwide.

Tens of thousands of people from Central America flee violence and poverty in their home countries every month and try to enter the US illegally via Mexico.

According to the United Nations, 442 migrants died on the Mexico-US border last year.

So far this year there have been 175 migrant deaths, including 13 children.