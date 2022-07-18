While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 18

British prime minister contenders clash over tax cuts in TV debate

The five Conservative contenders still vying to be Britain's next prime minister clashed over tax cuts in a second televised debate on Sunday (July 17), with the two frontrunners - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - stepping up their battle on the economy.

With no clear candidate to succeed Boris Johnson who is stepping down after a series of scandals, the battle to be the next leader remains unpredictable and increasingly fractious, exposing rifts in the ruling Conservative Party.

Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak has emerged as the favourite among the 358 Conservative lawmakers, who will hold further votes this week to whittle down the field of contenders to a final two.

He said on Sunday evening his number one priority would be tackling inflation and not making it worse before he would deliver tax cuts.

